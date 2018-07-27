It’s been three and a half years since I last posted here! What’s happened since then?

In 2015, my PhD thesis was accepted with minor revisions, and I finally graduated! 👨🏻‍🎓

In 2016, my partner and I moved to Taiwan, where I had an amazing opportunity to become part of Mozilla’s Taipei Layout team. 🇹🇼

In 2017, we shipped the Quantum CSS project, a multi-year effort and by far the biggest and most impactful project I've worked on at Mozilla. ⚛️

In 2018, I unfortunately had to leave my new home and head back to Melbourne. 🇦🇺

Since coming back, I’ve been serving as technical lead for the Firefox Layout team, which really just means being a bit more involved, along with Maire and our new Layout team manager Sean, in the team’s planning work. We’ve got a lot going on! It also means getting back into standards work, and I had a great time meeting old friends and colleagues at the CSS Working Group’s meeting last month in Sydney.

And since I wanted to start posting here again, I took the opportunity to revamp my blog. Gone are the comments and the WordPress backend. Now it’s a simple set of statically served pages. It’s 2018 and my site is built with a Makefile and some Perl scripts but I regret nothing. 😃