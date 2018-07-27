It’s been three and a half years since I last posted here!
What’s happened since then?
- In 2015, my PhD
thesis was accepted with minor revisions, and I finally graduated! 👨🏻🎓
- In 2016, my partner and I moved to Taiwan, where I had an amazing
opportunity to become part of Mozilla’s Taipei Layout team. 🇹🇼
- In 2017, we shipped the
Quantum
CSS project, a multi-year
effort and by far the biggest and most impactful project I've worked
on at Mozilla. ⚛️
- In 2018, I unfortunately had to leave my new home and head back to
Melbourne. 🇦🇺
Since coming back, I’ve been serving as technical lead for the Firefox Layout
team, which really just means being a bit more involved, along with Maire and
our new Layout team manager Sean, in
the team’s planning work. We’ve got a lot going on! It also means getting
back into standards work, and I had a great time meeting old friends and
colleagues at the CSS Working Group’s meeting last month in Sydney.
And since I wanted to start posting here again, I took the opportunity to
revamp my blog. Gone are the comments and the WordPress backend. Now it’s a
simple set of statically served pages. It’s 2018 and my site is built with a
Makefile and some Perl scripts but I regret nothing. 😃